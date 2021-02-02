BOSTON (CBS) — Snow is on the ground in Massachusetts, but there is a little bit of spring in the air. Red Sox Spring Training is just around the corner.
The team announced its spring plans on Tuesday, and we’re just two weeks away from the return of Red Sox baseball. Pitchers and catchers will hold their first workout at JetBlue Park on Feb. 17, with the first full squad workout scheduled for Feb. 22.
The first exhibition game of 2021 is set to take plate at JetBlue Park on Feb. 27. You can see the full exhibition schedule here.
Of course, none of it would happen without “Truck Day,” when the Red Sox’ equipment truck departs from Fenway Park with all of the team’s equipment. That will happen on Monday, Feb. 8, with the truck scheduled to arrive in Florida on Thursday, Feb. 11.
However, fans are discouraged from gathering at Fenway for this year’s “Truck Day” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring training will be much different as well, with workouts closed to the public. Some fans will be allowed to attended exhibition games at JetBlue Park, which will host approximately 24 percent of its normal capacity — around 2,400 fans — at each game. All tickets will be sold in physically distanced ‘pods’ comprised primarily of 2-4 seats that will allow for at least six feet between groups. Season ticket holders will be offered the first opportunity to attend exhibition games and additional tickets may go on sale to the general public depending on availability.