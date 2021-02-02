MILFORD (CBS) – A Milford woman is pleading for a hit and run driver to come forward after she suffered a long list of injuries in the crash while crossing the street in December on the way to work.

Irani Delana was crossing Main Street around 6:30 a.m. December 29 when she was hit by what she believes was a black truck or SUV. The impact was captured on surveillance video, not a clear image.

Milford Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are awaiting results of attempts to enhance the footage to identify the vehicle.

A passerby helped drag Delana out of the road. She was brought to the hospital, where she remained for 15 days. Delana broke nine ribs, displaced her knee and suffered two other fractures in addition to a punctured lung and punctured liver.

“Thankfully these people helped me it was very kind of them. I couldn’t even move away from the street. I was scared someone would run me over because they couldn’t see me,” Delana told WBZ-TV through an interpreter.

As a result of her injuries, Delana will be unable to perform her job as a house cleaner for six months.

Delana said she wears a knee brace and has to stay on her back at most times, barely able to move.

“I was in so much pain that I was screaming,” Delana recalled about the crash. “I think (the driver) was very cruel because he didn’t stop and he could have stopped to help me out. He decided to take off. You don’t do that. I don’t even know what I would say to him. I was so shocked.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford Police at (508) 473-1113.

“I keep running the events in my head and I get very traumatized. I freak out anytime I see a black car in the street,” Delana said.