CENTERVILLE (CBS) – Barnstable police officers pulled an unconscious woman from a burning home after a newspaper delivery driver noticed flames early Tuesday morning.
Just after 3 a.m., the newspaper delivery driver saw the fire on Shootflying Hill Road in the Centerville village of Barnstable and called police.
Officer Marcus Cunningham was the first on scene. Cunningham found a side door was unlocked, and rushed into the home.
A short time later, Officer Nelson Souve ran in to assist.
“Despite the fire and heavy black smoke that came barreling out of the home when they opened the side door, both officers went inside and located an unconscious 69-year-old woman on the kitchen floor,” Barnstable Police said.
The officers carried the woman out of the home and across the street. Officer Michael Lima and Officer Gustavo Eloy helped provide rescue breaths until firefighters arrived and took over medical care.
The woman regained consciousness and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. She was later moved to a Boston area hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
All four police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital later Tuesday morning.