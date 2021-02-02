BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 has already affected a number of teams around the NHL this season, and the Bruins will now be dealing with a change of schedule.
The Bruins’ upcoming two games against Buffalo, scheduled for this upcoming Saturday and Monday, have been postponed.
That change comes as a result of two Buffalo players entering the COVID-19 protocol. The Sabres’ schedule is on pause through at least Feb. 8.
The NHL “determined that more caution was warranted while the league continues to analyze test results in the coming days.”
Our games against Buffalo that were scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 8 have been postponed. https://t.co/dyn7Pi2K9B
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 2, 2021
Buffalo had played the Devils just prior to the Devils’ season going on hold for COVID-19 protocols.
Rescheduled dates for the Bruins games will be determined at a later date.