BOSTON (CBS) – The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the February 1 storm.
The nor’easter is expected to bring 8-14 inches of snow to much of Massachusetts.
BOSTON: Snow emergency and parking ban starting at noon Monday
CAMBRIDGE: Parking ban starting at 1 p.m. Monday
FALL RIVER: Parking ban starting Monday at 8 a.m. until further notice
NEW BEDFORD: Emergency parking ban starting Monday at 8 a.m. for 48 hours unless otherwise noted
SOMERVILLE: Snow emergency starting at 8 a.m Monday
WORCESTER: Winter parking ban starting Monday at 2 p.m. until further notice