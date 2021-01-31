School ClosingsMassachusetts & Southern NH School Closings
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the February 1 storm.

The nor’easter is expected to bring 8-14 inches of snow to much of Massachusetts.

BOSTON: Snow emergency and parking ban starting at noon Monday

CAMBRIDGE: Parking ban starting at 1 p.m. Monday

FALL RIVER: Parking ban starting Monday at 8 a.m. until further notice

NEW BEDFORD: Emergency parking ban starting Monday at 8 a.m. for 48 hours unless otherwise noted

SOMERVILLE: Snow emergency starting at 8 a.m Monday

WORCESTER: Winter parking ban starting Monday at 2 p.m. until further notice

