BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,957 new confirmed COVID cases and 87 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 495,599 while the total number of deaths is 14,241.
There were 143,342 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.89%.
There are 1,739 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of 50 since Friday. There are 393 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 72,965 active cases in Massachusetts.