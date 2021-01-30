NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A 27-year-old Franklin man died in a rollover crash on Saturday evening on Route 95 in North Attleboro, according to State Police.
At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash about a half mile north of Exit 5 in North Attleboro. Police say that the collision involved two cars. The Franklin man was driving a Toyota Corrolla, which rolled over after colliding with another car.
He was taken to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. As of Saturday night, his name has not been revealed.
A 33-year-old woman from Seattle, Washington, was driving the other car in the crash, and she was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.