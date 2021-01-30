BOSTON (CBS) — An 18-year-old Roxbury man has been arrested twice in a 55-hour period for two separate stabbings, police said.
At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Transit Police were notified of a stabbing at the MBTA’s Nubian Square Station. They found a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds and witnesses pointing to a man, later identified as Cyier Ayala-Jones, as the suspect.
Police said Ayala-Jones walked away from officers even as they ordered him to stop. A struggle ensued but then Ayala-Jones was arrested. Inside the police cruiser, Ayala-Jones allegedly kicked the windows and door, damaging them. The knife was located and Ayala-Jones was taken to the Transit Police Headquarters to be booked on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.
The stabbing occurred after “looks” and words were exchanged, according to police.
At 9 p.m. on Friday, Ayala-Jones was accused of stabbing another person at the Nubian Square Station.
Police said it started when Ayala-Jone accused a man “of allegedly looking at his female companion.” Witnesses told police Ayala-Jones brandished the knife and attempted to hurt the man but his companion tried to stop him. As a result, she was stabbed in the shoulder-area by Ayala-Jones.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. Ayala-Jones was arrested again and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.