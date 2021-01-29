BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch announced Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19 after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.
A spokesperson for Lynch said he “remains asymptomatic and feels fine.”
Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and had a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week.
He will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress.
On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.