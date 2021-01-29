CONCORD (CBS) – The town of Concord is all set up to give COVID-19 vaccinations to people 75 and older at the Council on Aging. There is one major problem however. “All we lack are the doses of vaccine,” said Town Manager Stephen Crane.

Residents got a recorded phone message this week. “Unfortunately, we do not have doses from the state to carry out our clinics,” it said.

Some seniors tell WBZ they have had some success getting appointments at mass vaccination sites like Gillette and Fenway, but supplies are much more limited at local sites. “Like other communities we have been informed that we can get 100 doses per week for the next phase, and Concord has around 2,500 residents over the age of 75,” said Crane.

Daycare teacher Diane Krug falls into that age group. She’s from neighboring Acton, where she ran into the same problem. “This morning when I got on Acton medical website, they did say that it’s a matter of supply…they’re not going to make any appointments ahead of time,” Krug said.

A look at the state’s map of vaccination sites shows holes where there are only a few small clinics with no vaccine available. “We have to get vaccine on the Cape,” said 77-year-old Linda Kaiser from Brewster. “I had a heart attack several years ago, so I have heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol…I was hospitalized last april 27th with pneumonia and I had surgery for lung cancer.” She hasn’t been able to get an appointment.

State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel is urging patience. “Right now there is not enough supply for our demand,” she said. “We are working at the state level very hard to increase opportunities for vaccination.”

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.