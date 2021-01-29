LEXINGTON (CBS) — A Lexington family escaped a fire in their home safely early Friday morning, in part thanks to police officers who saw what was happening and banged on their door.

Flames broke out at the house on Maple Street around 4 a.m. Police said a neighbor called 911 and while firefighters were on their way, two Lexington police officers made it to the scene first. They confirmed the house was on fire, woke up the family, and helped the residents and pets get out.

It appears the fire started outside of the home and traveled up the back into the attic.

Crews faced “brutally cold conditions” while knocking the flames down, the fire department said. Frozen fire hydrants and freezing hoses made it even more difficult.

Firefighters braved the bitter cold to get this fire in Lexington under control. They are also giving credit to a police officer who they believe happened to be patrolling the neighborhood at the time of the call. They say he was banging on the door—waking up the family. @wbz pic.twitter.com/jV00SYiKhT — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) January 29, 2021

At least half a dozen firefighters suffered minor injuries, many from slips and falls. All are expected to be OK.

“I’m sure as the guys start to thaw out, there will be more pains and strains but lucky there was nothing serious. This could have been, obviously with the hour and the temperatures, this could have been tragic,” said Lexington Fire Chief Derek Sencabaugh.

The two police officers were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Several surrounding towns assisted Lexington firefighters.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.