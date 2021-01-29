BOSTON (CBS) — Comcast is holding off on charging customers new fees for excessive data use. Fees won’t begin until August for customers who use more than 1.2 terabytes of data a month.
Customers will be charged $10 for every extra 50 GB block of data used, up to $100 a month.
Comcast said very few users would ever hit that cap, even while working from home, and unlimited data packages are available.
For now, the company will warn customers if they go over the limit.
“We are providing customers in our Northeast markets with additional time to become familiar with the new plan. Customers in these markets now have six months to understand their data usage, and the earliest a customer may see charges is August 2021,” said Marc Goodman of Comcast Northeast Media Relations.