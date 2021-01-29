ATTLEBORO (CBS) – The Bishop Feehan boy’s hockey team returned to the ice Friday for the first time since the accident, but the focus wasn’t on the game – it was on one of their own, A.J. Quetta.

Three days after the high school senior suffered a spinal cord injury during a game, the team rallied together at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

The players stood side-by-side in a moment of silence before their game – a tribute to their beloved teammate who remains in critical condition at a Boston hospital.

“It was very uplifting. They had AJ’s two sisters speak, it must’ve been difficult for them,” said Bishop Feehan boy’s hockey Coach Kevin Dunn.

Dunn said that AJ was able to watch the pregame ceremony from the hospital.

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux echoed the feeling of many in the community. “It’s just so sad, it’s really unfortunate,” Heroux said. “The family, I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now.”

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

A GoFundMe page for Quetta has raised more than $600,000 to help with his medical expenses, while the Bruins, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the Greg Hill Foundation continue to amplify fundraising efforts.

“It’s incredible,” said Coach Dunn. “Having the sports community, the hockey community and the Patriots come together – as generous as they are – words can’t really describe it.”

The Bishop Feehan Shamrocks hung up a portrait of Quetta rink side with his jersey and one signed by the Bruins on full display as a part of the ceremony.

It’ll be a long road to recovery for the 18-year-old senior, but he certainly won’t be alone.

“The kids are hurting,” said Dunn. “Stuff like this, it goes a long way to help the healing.”