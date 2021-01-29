BOSTON (CBS) – More than half a million dollars has been raised to help A.J. Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game Tuesday.

Quetta, an 18-year-old senior, was playing for the Shamrocks against Pope Francis in West Springfield when he crashed headfirst into the boards. He may never walk or skate again.

His family said A.J. had surgery Wednesday night at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Quetta’s hospital bills and recovery aimed to raise $10,000. It had raised more than $515,000 as of Friday morning. The Greg Hill Foundation and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have helped boost the total. The Boston Bruins have also pledged at least $100,000 to help with A.J.’s recovery.

Brad Marchand hung up Quetta’s jersey behind the Bruins bench and they set up a space for him in their locker room Thursday at TD Garden before their game with Pittsburgh. They players then awarded A.J. the game puck after they beat the Penguins.

Tonight was for A.J. pic.twitter.com/48n9U4fmWM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 29, 2021

“The outpouring of support is incredible,” Anthony Quetta, Sr. said in a statement Thursday. “People have been unbelievable and my wife Nicole and I are grateful. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and first responders for their extraordinary efforts to help our son. We can’t thank everyone enough for all the heartfelt messages of support. At this time, we would appreciate everyone understanding of our family’s privacy. Thank you again for keeping AJ in your prayers.”

AJ’s teammates are now calling themselves AJ’s Army. They’ll return to the ice Friday evening for a game against Austin Prep at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.