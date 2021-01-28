Patriots Invite 8 'Healthcare Superheroes' To Super Bowl In TampaThe New England Patriots have selected eight “healthcare superheroes” from Mass General Hospital to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Reiterates Love For New England, Even Though He Originally Didn't Know Where It WasTom Brady has nothing but good things to say about his time in New England, even though he had no idea where New England was when he was drafted back in 2000.

Tom Brady Will Be Wearing White Jersey In Super Bowl ... And That May Be Good News For BucsTom Brady was likely not upset when he learned what he'll be wearing on Super Sunday.

Patriots QB Watch: Mac Jones Looking Good At Senior Bowl PracticesIf you're wondering who might be the Patriots' QB of the future, then Alabama's Mac Jones is worth watching closely this week.

Farmers Insurance Open Preview: 'A Major Championship-Style Venue, Where Par Is A Good Score,' Says CBS Sports' Mark ImmelmanJon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites, as the PGA Tour continues its West Coast Swing, with the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.