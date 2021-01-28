BOSTON (CBS) — It’s the question to which everyone in New England wants to know the answer: Who will be the Patriots’ quarterback of the future?

Only Bill Belichick can know that answer, and it’s possible — likely, even — that he hasn’t yet formulated a single solution. Yet with the Patriots owning the 15th overall pick, one prospect who figures to get some attention this winter and spring will be Alabama’s Mac Jones.

And on that front, Jones was by all accounts impressive on the field for Senior Bowl practice on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Louis Riddick, Jones displayed “total command of every play he participated in” and “could not have had a better day.”

Mac Jones could not have had a better day than he did today at @seniorbowl practice. Total command of every play he participated in, and threw the ball with exceptional accuracy. @AlabamaFTBL @MacJones_10 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 28, 2021

One throw in particular lit up Twitter, as Jones put a pass right on the money to a tight end running an over route:

Mac Jones with a SEED over the middle pic.twitter.com/FKOwYbQhyB — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 27, 2021

He also looked quite comfortable escaping the pocket and finding an open receiver in the end zone while running some goal line offense:

Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown all on the field for a goal-to-go win the game situation. @Tide1009 pic.twitter.com/hKng03f7bA — Jacob Harrison (@JJacobHarrisonn) January 27, 2021

With receivers and defensive backs going in 1-on-1’s, Jones showed off a perfect back-shoulder throw to the pylon:

Another TD toss from Mac Jones at the @seniorbowl, this time to Trevon Grimes (Florida) during 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/VdQGKqzAzg — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 27, 2021

Jones also earned the praise of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who’s spending the week coaching up one of the teams in Mobile and referred to the QB as an “alpha.”

Matt Rhule on Mac Jones: “He’s an alpha. He’s the first guy on the practice field. He’s the first guy on the run.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 27, 2021

The 22-year-old Jones is coming off a highly successful junior season at Alabama, during which he completed an absurd 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His resume prior to the 2020 season is a bit short — he was 102-for-154 (66.2 percent) for 1,726 yards with 15 TDs and 3 INTs combined in 2018 and 2019 — but his performance in 2020 and specifically the National Championship Game has certainly elevated his draft stock.

With Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance all considered to be first-round talents at the QB position, it’s not yet clear where Jones might end up getting selected. Yet with the Patriots in dire need of finding the guy, and with Belichick being somebody who’s proven to be swayed by strong senior bowl performances, Jones is surely worth watching closely this week.