BOSTON (CBS) – Though many Massachusetts residents 75 and older struggled to register for their COVID vaccine when the website went live on Wednesday, it appears more are having success a day later.

Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan begins on February 1. Though residents 75 and older could sign up Wednesday, many spent hours trying to navigate the process without any success.

During his press conference, Gov. Charlie Baker urged people to have patience and check back as more appointments would be available.

Two women interviewed by WBZ-TV on Wednesday expressed frustration as they struggled to sign their grandmothers up for a COVID vaccine appointment. But on Thursday, both women were able to sign up.

A 76-year-old woman who initially spoke to WBZ-TV as she was unable to sign up said on Thursday morning she got an appointment. She said the process was still confusing, but she was happy to at least know appointments were available.

A WBZ-TV viewer said on Twitter that her mother was able to get an appointment after a day of trying, though she will have to drive from Cape Cod to Gillette Stadium for a shot.

“But she’ll take it,” the viewer said.

About 20,000 appointments were made available at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, which are set up as mass vaccination sites.

