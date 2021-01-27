(MARE) – Anthony is a shy, polite, and quiet boy of African-American and Caucasian descent. He is very friendly and opens up once he gets to know someone. Some of Anthony’s favorite activities include playing basketball and football, running around outside, going to the movies, and playing Minecraft. He also likes building things and has several Lego kits in his room that he has completed. Anthony is doing well in his foster home and enjoys engaging in family activities, such as family dinners, day trips, and church activities, where he recently joined the youth choir. Anthony is musically inclined and plays the piano and guitar.

Anthony is working on getting caught up academically and receives extra supports in math and reading, and with this assistance, he is doing significantly better than he has done in the past. His teachers report that he is friendly and well-behaved in the classroom and that he particularly enjoys his science class. Because Anthony is about two years older than his classmates, he can struggle a bit with peer relationships. However, he has formed a close friendship with a boy who lives on his street and is also in foster care.

Legally freed for adoption, Anthony would be a great addition to any family! His social worker is open to considering homes with or without other children. The ideal family for Anthony would provide a high level of structure and consistency, and also be very encouraging and nurturing.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.