AMESBURY (CBS) – In 2008, Gail Zona of Amesbury decided to leave a lucrative career as an executive at a software company to start a hand-crafted personalized gifts business called GJoolz.

“I kind of went from executive tech geek to fun, hip lady,” she said with a laugh.

She now spends her days making, by hand, exquisite pieces of glass and silverware, carving boards, coasters, picture frames, glasses and more – all with the gift recipients’ names on them.

“I create smiles,” she told WBZ-TV. “I make people feel good, and we certainly need that right now. But I do that by creating hand-crafted gifts that are personalized.”

She said the pandemic was initially very tough on her business, as she lost a lot of corporate events and weddings.

But she just had her best December ever, and she has a theory about why.

Zona said she thinks people want something “personal and meaningful. It has your name on it. All of a sudden, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s really special.’”

You can see Zona’s creations on Instagram at GJoolz or on her website.