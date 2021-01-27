BOSTON (CBS) – Some Massachusetts communities have decided not to wait for the state to get mass vaccination sites up and running. They’re doing it themselves and in some cases, they’re already up in running.
In New Bedford, the city is running a vaccination site at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center. On Tuesday, they gave out roughly 80 shots.
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell shared a message with the community that they will be prepared to give even more when they get more of the vaccine. “Our goal in New Bedford is just to be as ready as possible and this is one of the many steps that we are taking,” Mitchell said.
The town of Marshfield approved a plan to open a large-scale drive-thru vaccination center at the Marshfield Fairgrounds. The town wants to have it up and running within the next week and hopes to vaccinate up to 600 people a day, six days a week through the end of June.
Braintree and Milton are also working on their own vaccine sites.