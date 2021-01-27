BOSTON (CBS) — Boston University returned to in-person classes earlier this week, but the school’s sports teams will have to wait to continue their seasons. On Wednesday, the BU Athletics Department announced a pause of all athletic activities due to the rise in positive COVID-19 tests on campus.
The decision was made by the administration after consultation with BU Student Health Services. The pause will last for the rest of January, with the school postponing this weekend’s scheduled games for men’s and women’s basketball and ice hockey programs.
“By and large, our student-athletes and staff have done a remarkable job in helping to stop the spread of this virus within their teams and our department,” said director of athletics Drew Marrochello. “However, at this time, we feel that pausing all activities is a prudent decision that will better our chances of safely returning all of our teams to practice and competition in the coming weeks.”
Wednesday’s pause also includes all team and individual training sessions for sports that aren’t in season.
The spring semester began on Jan. 25 at BU, and all returning students were required to receive three negative COVID tests over the course of a seven-day quarantine before being allowed in shared spaces on campus.