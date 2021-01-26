NATICK (CBS) – A man trapped in a house fire in Natick overnight died early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home on Longfellow Road just after 2 a.m. and found it engulfed in flames.
“There was neighbors in the back that saw the fire. We believe the fire started in the rear of the house. Neighbors saw the fire and made the call,” said Natick Fire Chief Mike Lentini.
The fire was so heavy and widespread firefighters couldn’t get into the house at first. Once they were able to get inside, they found a man dead in the back of the home. His name has not been made public.
The man’s wife did make it out, but there’s no word yet on her condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.