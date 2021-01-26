(CBS Minnesota) — Mike Lindell, the CEO of Minnesota-based company MyPillow, was suspended from Twitter Monday night.
Lindell, whose company is headquartered in Chaska, has recently seen his products dropped by several major retailers due to his persistent support of conspiracy theories involving the presidential election, which he claims was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
MyPillow guy’s out @WCCO pic.twitter.com/XASDJhPzZ0
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) January 26, 2021
In one of Mr. Trump’s last days in office, Lindell was seen leaving the White House, holding a visible note that suggested the replacement of CIA Director David Cohen.
He was also threatened last week with a major lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of many of his election fraud claims.
Last month, Lindell called for martial law to be instituted in Minnesota in hopes of overturning the election. He has also mentioned on several occasions that he’s considering a run for Minnesota governor.