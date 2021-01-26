WORCESTER (CBS) — Is Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine safe for teenagers? UMass Medical School is actively recruiting individuals aged 12 to 17 for a clinical trial that will test the shot in a younger population for the first time.
The trial called TeenCove seeks to enroll 3,000 adolescents around the country. Researchers are especially looking to enroll teens from underserved racial and ethnic communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The FDA has authorized Moderna’s vaccine for those 18 and older only. Teens participating in the trial will get the same dosage that’s in the shot for adults, or a placebo. They will be followed for one year after getting their second dose.
UMass Medical School researchers are seeking adolescents from across Greater #Worcester, particularly from underserved racial and ethnic groups most affected by #COVID19, to participate in a clinical trial of the @moderna_tx #vaccine. Get info and sign up: https://t.co/hlE2THn0bG
— UMass Medical School (@UMassMedical) January 26, 2021
“Children’s responses to vaccines can differ from those in adults,” said UMass Memorial Dr. Katherine Luzuriaga in a statement. “The goals of the trial are to evaluate the safety profile of the vaccine, to see whether adolescents make the same level of immune responses that were observed in adults and to see whether the vaccine protects against illness or infection.”
UMass is working with community partners to enroll participants. Interested families can visit TeenCOVEStudy.com for more information.