BOSTON (CBS) – Starting next week, free COVID testing will be available for child care providers in Massachusetts.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) is launching the pilot program for providers, staff and families.
Eight rotating drive-thru sites will offer PCR testing in Athol, Braintree, Billerica, Dalton, Franklin, Plymouth, Sturbridge, and Westfield.
The testing will be available for child care employees and children enrolled in the programs. Family members who have COVID-19 symptoms, have had close contact or possible exposure will also be eligible.
In addition, EEC is also dedicating $8 million in state and federal funding to set up a personal protective equipment website for providers to order supplies at no cost.
Facilities can order one month’s supply, including gloves, masks, bleach, spray bottles, hand sanitizer and wipes.