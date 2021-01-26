BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,215 new confirmed COVID cases and 41 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 481,617 while the total number of deaths is 13,930.
There were 49,701 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.77%.
There are 1,951 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is an decrease of four since Monday. There are 431 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 85,395 active cases in Massachusetts.