BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have won two straight and will look for a third straight victory Wednesday night. At least they hope they’ll be going for a third straight win on Wednesday.

Boston’s game against the San Antonio Spurs is now in doubt, after Monday’s Pelicans-Spurs game in New Orleans was postponed by the NBA due to the league’s healthy and safety protocols. Word of the postponement came down just hours before tip-off, with the league citing contract tracing within both teams as the reason.

Neither team would have had the eight players necessary to play, and now the question becomes will the Spurs have enough players on Wednesday to host the Celtics? It has put Boston’s next tilt in jeopardy.

The Celtics did not travel to San Antonio after Monday night’s win over the Bulls in Chicago, and Brad Stevens said the team will wait for an update to do so.

“My thought would be we should not fly there until we knew,” Stevens chuckled. “That’s the only thought going through my mind with all the travel we have coming up.”

The Celtics have a pretty arduous travel schedule coming up. After Wednesday’s tentative visit to San Antonio, the C’s will return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. After that, they hit the road for a week-long, five-game West Coast road trip with games against the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Monday’s Spurs-Pelicans game was the 22nd game to be postponed by the NBA this season. Now the Celtics are playing the waiting game to see if Wednesday’s game in San Antonio will become No. 23.