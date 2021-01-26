BOSTON (CBS) — Amazon on Tuesday announced it will be expanding its presence in Boston’s Seaport district with plans to create 3,000 new corporate and technology jobs in the next several years. The positions will help support Amazon’s Alexa, Web Services, Robotics and Pharmacy divisions.
The tech giant is leasing office space in a new 17-story office tower that’s set to be completed in 2024. The new jobs will be in software development, artificial intelligence and machine learning, product management, HR, finance and more.
Amazon said it employs over 3,700 people in its “Boston Tech Hub” in the Seaport and has created more than 20,000 jobs across the state since 2010.
“Our administration welcomes Amazon’s continued efforts to invest in our communities,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “This expansion is significant and will create thousands more jobs for our highly skilled workforce in different regions of the Commonwealth.”
The new tower project at One Boston Wharf Road will include innovation labs, a dog park, retail space and two performing arts theaters. Another Seaport office building hosting about 2,000 Amazon workers is expected to be finished later this year.
“By further expanding its Boston Tech Hub, Amazon is continuing to create new economic opportunities in our City,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “This expansion will grow our technology workforce and support a strong pipeline of diverse talent and a range of new jobs and opportunities for Boston residents.”