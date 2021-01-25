BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski has made it clear over the past several years that there’s only one quarterback with whom he wants to play. That quarterback’s name is, of course, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

The duo may be a bit older these days, but the results remain the same, as the two are headed to yet another Super Bowl.

And during the Buccaneers’ walk to the plane after beating the Packers at Lambeau Field, Brady and Gronk decided to go with a throwback celebration.

In a recreation of the video they made after beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2018 playoffs when they were on the Patriots, Brady and Gronk stared silently at the camera as the immortal words of P. Diddy rang out: “We ain’t going nowhere, we can’t be stopped now, ‘cuz it’s Bad Boy for life.”

This was, of course, more or less a shot-for-shot remake of that video from a few years prior.

2019 ➡️ 2021 Tom Brady and Gronk ran it back 😂 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/e34VAhTC8f — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021

Those two still do know how to have some fun.

And one former teammate, despite not having any fun this year, got in on the action too, as Julian Edelman shared a video after the Bucs’ win. In that video, his message was clear: Using the song from a classic Disney animated film, Edelman thinks that Mr. Brady is the Beauty, while Mr. Gronkowski is, naturally, “The Beast.”

“Go get it boys,” Edelman’s video encouraged.

Brady will be playing to win his seventh Super Bowl in two weeks, while Gronkowski — who was injured for the Pats’ win in Super Bowl LI — will be looking to win his third.