BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox needed some more pitching. The Yankees needed to dump a pitcher’s salary. So the two rivals have come together to help each other out.

It may seem like something out of Bizaro World, but Boston has acquired right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino from New York, according to multiple reports. The Yankees were reportedly looking to dump Ottavino’s $9 million salary, as he enters the final year of a three-year, $27-million deal that he signed with New York ahead of the 2019 season.

The Red Sox, in desperate need of pitching, were willing to lend a hand to their arch nemesis. Boston will reportedly pick up most of Ottavino’s salary — $8 million according to Bob Nightengale — and will be receiving Yankees pitching prospect Frank German in the deal as well.

Source: The Yankees have traded Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) January 25, 2021

Pitcher Frank German, the #Yankees' 24th-ranked prospect, also going to the #RedSox, as @Joelsherman1 first reported. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 25, 2021

Ottavino, 35, had a solid first year in New York in 2019, sporting a 1.90 ERA and 1.312 WHIP over 73 appearances out of the Yankees bullpen. But he struggled against the Houston Astros in the ALCS that postseason, allowing three runs in his 2.1 innings, and those struggles carried over in 2020. In 24 appearances for New York last season, Ottavino had a 5.89 ERA and 1.582 WHIP.

The 2021 season will be Ottavino’s 11th in the majors. He spent the bulk of his career (seven seasons) with the Colorado Rockies, and owns a career ERA of 3.53.

This is the first trade between the two rivals since July 31, 2014, when Boston sent infielder Stephen Drew to New York for infielder Kelly Johnson.