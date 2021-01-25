MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – A Marblehead mother is pleading for the public’s help after a man chased her 11-year-old son through a playground. Police want to track down the man to find out what he wanted.
Amy Carnevale said her son was playing a simple game of hide-and-seek with some his friends at Stramski Park last Thursday.
Her son says a man in a black pickup truck stopped in the middle of the road, got out of the truck while carrying a large bag and approached her son.
When the boy ran, so did the man, following him until Carnevale’s son found one of his friends. The man then went back to his truck and took off.
Carnevale said the boys got to safety and called 911. They were able to give some detailed descriptions to police.
“It was a black pickup truck, we are pretty sure it was a Toyota,” Carnevale said. “It had a silver toolbox in the back as well as a ladder rack. My son also saw reflective equipment in the passenger seat.”
Carnevale said she described the man as having an angry face. “He actually described it as evil,” she said.
None of the nearby neighbors had any surveillance cameras. Police and Carnavale are hoping that getting the story out will help them track down the man involved.