BOSTON (CBS) — Super Bowl LV figures to be one for the ages, with Tom Brady and his Buccaneers hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady and his Bucs will be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
But that home-field advantage isn’t enough for the gamblers to make Brady and the Bucs the betting favorites in two weeks. Those in charge of the early betting lines for the Super Bowl were much more impressed with Kansas City’s 38-24 win over the Bills on Sunday over Tampa’s 31-26 victory over the Green Bay.
The Chiefs are the early betting favorites in Super Bowl LV, favored by 3.5 points.
Opening line for #SuperBowlLV 🏈 available to wager on at SuperBook 👀 pic.twitter.com/EQmLjRWu3v
— SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) January 25, 2021
Like Tom Brady needed any further motivation heading into his 10th Super Bowl appearance. Brady is going for the seventh Super Bowl victory of his career — and first with Tampa — while Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady and his Patriots accomplished the feat back in 2005.
However it plays out, Super Bowl LV should be some thrilling theater on CBS on Feb. 7.