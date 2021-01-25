CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Englanders in search of the perfect retirement destination may not have to look far. A ranking of the best states to retire in 2021 puts New Hampshire high on the list.
WalletHub’s report has the Granite State ranked 10th overall. First on the list is Florida, followed by Colorado, Delaware, Virginia and North Dakota. Massachusetts came in at 29th.
New Hampshire is No. 1 when it comes to quality of life and ninth for health care, two of three key metrics used in the ranking. The state is 30th for affordability, according to WalletHub.
New Hampshire also gets high marks for having one of the lowest property crime rates in the nation, just behind Massachusetts.
The high ranking should come as no surprise – U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that New Hampshire is leading New England in population gains while most states in the region are losing residents.