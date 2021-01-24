By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady took the field for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

He showed up ready to go.

The greatest quarterback of all time looked the part in the opening drive for Tampa, throwing three perfect passes to convert three third downs. The last one was a perfectly passed floater to Mike Evans in the end zone, giving the Bucs a 7-0 lead in chilly Green Bay.

The first conversion came on a third-and-4, after two runs by Leonard Fournette. Brady stood tall in a comfortable pocket and perfectly dropped in a deep lob for Evans, who ran a fade up the left side of the field. Evans hauled it in, and the Bucs avoided having to punt in the opening moments of the game.

The 🐐 came to play Brady drops an early dime to Mike Evans 🎯

pic.twitter.com/6SGxnWzNM7 — PFF (@PFF) January 24, 2021

That throw was perfect.

Two plays later, the Bucs faced a third-and-9. Chris Godwin ran a 10-yard out, and as soon as he made his break, Brady put a pass right on the money.

3rd and 9, another conversion for the #Bucs This time it's Godwin.pic.twitter.com/24TRtjroER — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2021

The pitch and catch was complete for a gain of 14 yards and a new set of downs.

And two plays after the Godwin completion, Brady was once again perfect, this time delivering a pass to Evans in the end zone. With Kevin King in coverage, Brady’s pass floated just over the outstreched arm of the defensive back and into the waiting hands of Evans.

That’s quite the start.

Brady was 3-for-5 (Fournette dropped two passes) for 56 yards and the touchdown on the opening drive.