BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,750 new confirmed COVID cases and 67 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 475,925 while the total number of deaths is 13,844.
There were 101,327 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.85%.
There are 1,946 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 109 since Saturday. There are 409 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 91,507 active cases in Massachusetts.