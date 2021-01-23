BOSTON (CBS) — The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1 billion hours before Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers are: 4-26-42-50-60 Mega Ball 24.
Someone in Michigan is waking up a whole lot richer. There was one ticket sold there that matched all six numbers.
The prize has a cash option of $739.6 million. It’s the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
No word yet on how many million-dollar winners there were.
The Powerball jackpot is back down to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing. There was one winning ticket in the last drawing for the $731.1 million prize. It was sold in Lonaconing, Maryland but no one has claimed it yet.