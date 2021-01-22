BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Kelley is going on two decades selling people dreams. He knows most of his lottery customers by name.
For Kelley things get exciting when the jackpots soar. “People tell you what they’ll do with the money when they hit,” said Kelley.
Kelley heard a lot of dreams on Friday with the Mega Millions prize at $1 billion. “I mean everybody wants to hit,” said Kelley.
The jackpots are helping Kelley’s 15 square foot key and lottery shop in Downtown Crossing bring in some much needed customers.
“The jackpot plays have increased just a little, but not a lot. I mean we’re getting by,” said Kelley.
Before the pandemic Kelley said the line would stretch all the way down the sidewalk.
“Sometimes I’d go hours I couldn’t even take a sip of water,” said Kelley.
He cut back on hours, but still shows up providing his regulars and new customers a chance to get rich.