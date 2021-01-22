LOWELL (CBS) – A missing woman’s SUV was pulled from the Merrimack River in Lowell on Friday. Police said Kim Kelly-Oberhauser, who was last seen Monday night, has yet to be found.
Police said she was last seen in Lowell at 10:45 p.m. Monday operating the 2016 black Range Rover.
The SUV was found in the river across from the Regatta Field.
Police said the missing person investigation is ongoing and efforts to locate her continue.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.