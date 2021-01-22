CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Kim Kelly-Oberhauser, Lowell News

LOWELL (CBS) – A missing woman’s SUV was pulled from the Merrimack River in Lowell on Friday. Police said Kim Kelly-Oberhauser, who was last seen Monday night, has yet to be found.

Police said she was last seen in Lowell at 10:45 p.m. Monday operating the 2016 black Range Rover.

Kim Kelly-Oberhauser (Image Lowell PD)

The SUV was found in the river across from the Regatta Field.

An SUV was found in the Merrimack River in Lowell in the search for a missing woman (WBZ-TV)

Police said the missing person investigation is ongoing and efforts to locate her continue.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

