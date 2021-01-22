CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire police officer was arrested and charged with assault on Friday. Thirty-nine-year-old Bryan Croft is on leave without pay from the Concord Police Department.
According to the New Hampshire Attorney General, Croft is accused of strangling a woman on Oct. 17 “and at the time they were intimate partners.” He then allegedly told the woman to lie to State Police, and purposefully hid or moved a baby monitor that could have been used as evidence.
He is charged with second-degree assault, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and domestic violence.
A statement from Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said: “We understand that Officer Bryan Croft was arrested today and placed on preventative detention without bail. The Attorney General’s Office has been handling the criminal investigation and will be prosecuting the conduct set forth in the criminal complaints. Officer Croft is currently on leave without pay and will remain in that capacity pending further review of this matter.”
An arraignment date has not been set yet.