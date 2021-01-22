BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who is President Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Labor, received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine this week, the mayor’s office told WBZ-TV.
A spokesperson for Walsh said they were unable to offer further details. Walsh attended Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, and is scheduled to give a coronavirus update in Boston Friday morning. His office said he was tested for the virus before leaving the state and again once he returned.
Fellow Biden cabinet nominee Gina Raimondo, the governor of Rhode Island, also received her first dose of the vaccine this week. Biden’s pick for Secretary of Commerce received the vaccine as part of a federal effort to vaccinate cabinet nominees and those in the presidential line of succession, her spokesperson said.
As of Thursday, Massachusetts had distributed nearly 360,000 coronavirus vaccine doses.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)