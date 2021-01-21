Hurley's Picks: The Sick And Twisted Super Bowl Matchup America NeedsWe're all happy for the Bills. Really, we are. Buuuuuttttt ... the idea of them making the Super Bowl, only to meet Tom Brady? That's too funny to pass up.

Patriots Proven Wrong On Tom Brady Decision, But Belichick's Situation Is More Complicated Than ThatWith the 43-year-old Tom Brady preparing to play in the NFC Championship Game and with the Patriots' slim postseason hopes dying a month ago, it's only natural for the conclusion to be made that Tom Brady was right while Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and the Patriots were wrong. Here's a deeper exploration.

Embiid Scores 42, Leads 76ers Past Celtics 117-109Joel Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-109 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Brad Stevens Says Jayson Tatum Is 50-50 'At Best' To Return Friday NightJayson Tatum's return to the Celtics is coming soon to a basketball court near you.

Another Boston College Basketball Game Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 TestThe Boston College men's basketball team had Wednesday's game against Virginia Tech postponed, and now a second game will have to be rescheduled due to a positive COVID-19 test on the Eagles.