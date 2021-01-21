BOSTON (CBS) – There was one winner in the $731.1 million Powerball drawing Wednesday night. A single ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night are: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.
If the winner chooses the one-time, lump sum payment, the cash value is $546.8 million before taxes.
This was one of two giant jackpot up for grabs.
The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $970 million Wednesday. The cash option is now $716.3 million.
That jackpot is the third largest prize in American lottery history.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.