BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,821 new confirmed COVID cases and 75 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 462,910 while the total number of deaths is 13,622.
There were 111,726 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.57%.
There are 2,152 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a increase/decrease since Wednesday. There are 430 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 88,929 active cases in Massachusetts.