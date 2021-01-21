BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Linda writes, “I am getting my first COVID shot this Saturday and again in 28 days. Will I be able to see my grandchildren two weeks after the last vaccine?”

A few weeks after getting both doses, you will definitely be at lower risk of getting really sick from the coronavirus, but we don’t know whether getting the vaccine keeps you from getting infected and possibly passing it on to others, like your grandchildren. And while you may have up to 95% protection from COVID-19 after the vaccine, it’s not 100%. So, until everyone in your family is vaccinated, there is still some risk in getting together. If you do see your family, you should still wear masks and try to keep your distance as much as possible.

Both Katie and Gary in East Falmouth want to know if you get the Moderna vaccine for the first shot can you get the Pfizer vaccine for the second?

Even though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use the same mRNA technology, they are slightly different and one is given 4 weeks apart and the other 3 weeks apart. So, you should stick with the same manufacturer for your second shot. If you started with Moderna, finish with Moderna.

John from Boston writes, “My wife and I both had COVID-19. I spent nine scary days at MGH. Both of us are over 74 and have type 2 diabetes. Where should we be in the vaccine pecking order?”

You would fall into Phase 2 based on your age and medical history. If you’re fully recovered from COVID-19, then you can probably go ahead and get vaccinated when it is your turn. However, if you were treated with monoclonal antibodies, you need to wait at least 90 days before getting the shot. Your PCP can provide further guidance.

Phil asks, “My wife and I are 72 years old and will get the first shot of the vaccine hopefully in February. We are scheduled to be away in North Carolina for the month of March. Will there be a way to get the 2nd shot while in North Carolina?”

I don’t have a good answer for you. At this point, that may be hard to coordinate. I would call the Department of Public Health in North Carolina to see if they might be able to provide more guidance.