BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts politicians reacted Wednesday as Donald Trump left the White House for the final time as president.

Joe Biden will officially be sworn in on Wednesday. Kamala Harris will become the first woman to serve as vice president.

“Goodbye and good riddance Donald Trump. See you at your trial,” Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey tweeted, referring to President Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Goodbye and good riddance Donald Trump. See you at your trial. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) January 20, 2021

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted Wednesday morning that when the Biden and Harris are sworn in, “decency and competence will be back in the White House.”

When @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris are sworn in today, decency and competence will be back in the White House. Millions of girls will be able to dream bigger. And we’ll be ready to make big, structural change. Watch it live: https://t.co/Yzxyj8nKz7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 20, 2021

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch was asked during an interview with CBSN Boston what he is most looking forward to now that Inauguration Day has arrived.

“To be honest with you, just to put Trump in the rear view mirror. That was a disaster,” said Lynch. “The ending of his administration, if you can call it that, was I think instructive to his whole approach to government. It ended in an attack, an armed attack against the Capitol, against the government itself, which he incited. So I am just delighted to have him gone, I honestly have to say that.”

Lynch added that he is excited to work with Biden, calling him a “good and decent man.”

“It’s going to be a fresh start. A new beginning so to speak,” said Lynch.