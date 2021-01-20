Brad Stevens Says Jayson Tatum Is 50-50 'At Best' To Return Friday NightJayson Tatum's return to the Celtics is coming soon to a basketball court near you.

Another Boston College Basketball Game Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 TestThe Boston College men's basketball team had Wednesday's game against Virginia Tech postponed, and now a second game will have to be rescheduled due to a positive COVID-19 test on the Eagles.

NFC And AFC Championship Picks: Aaron Rodgers 'Just Amazing Playing In Lambeau,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe NFC Championship features a matchup of historically great quarterbacks, while the AFC Championship could be remembered similarly, if Mahomes is able to play.

Eagles Deciding Between Josh McDaniels And Duce Staley For Head Coach, According To One ReportPatriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly a favorite to earn the job as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. But he's got some company, and apparently it's some stiff competition.

Tatum-Less Celtics Set To Take On 76ersThe Celtics have a built-in excuse for Wednesday night, but that doesn't mean they should rely on it.