BOSTON (CBS) — Butternut squash products sold in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and several other states have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.
Lancaster Foods said in an FDA recall notice that products including butternut squash noodles, planks, chunks, medleys and blends may contain listeria. The products were also distributed to North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.
The recalled products were processed between Dec. 22, 2020 and Jan. 8, 2021. A list can be found on the FDA’s website.
So far, there have not been any illnesses reported in connection with the outbreak. The FDA and Lancaster Foods are still investigating the source of the outbreak.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea and diarrhea.
Anyone who bought the recalled products should throw them away or return them.