BELMONT (CBS) – A driver was killed in an apparent case of road rage in Belmont. Dean Kapsalis, 54, of Hudson will be in court Wednesday to face charges in the incident.
Police were called to Upland Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found a 35-year-old man from Boston in the road suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
According to investigators, the man had been in an argument with another man, later identified as Kapsalis, moments earlier.
“Both men allegedly exited their vehicles before Mr. Kapsalis reentered his vehicle, a Dodge Dakota, and allegedly struck the victim,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.
Police said Kapsalis drove off. About a half-hour later, he then went to the Belmont Police Department.
Kapsalis was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but investigators said more charges are possible. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court.