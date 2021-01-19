WAKEFIELD (CBS) – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said police shot a knife-wielding man inside a Wakefield home after discovering his mother dead in the basement.

It happened Tuesday morning on Otis Street.

Wakefield Police were called to the home when Pamela Wood, 61, did not show up for an appointment. Wood worked as a speech therapist in the public schools system.

The school called her family, who went to the home but did not have a key so they called police.

Firefighters pried open a back door, and soon found Wood dead in the basement.

Ryan said that while officers made their way into the basement, Wood’s son, Timothy Martin, 23, of Manchester, N.H., charged at them while holding a knife above his head. Martin did not live at the home.

Two officers fired their guns, striking Martin. He was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he underwent surgery and is in intensive care.

Five Wakefield Police officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The two officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave as is standard department policy.

Charges are expected to be filed against Martin soon.

Police said there is no history of police interactions at the home and no known restraining orders. Martin does not have a criminal record, police added.

Wakefield Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.