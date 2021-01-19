BOSTON (CBS) — The highest-paid state employees work in the University of Massachusetts system.
The chancellor of UMass Medical School, Michael Collins, made more than $1.1 million last year, according to state employee data. The medical school’s executive deputy chancellor, Terence Flotte, also made more than $1 million.
The head coach of the UMass Amherst men’s basketball team, Matthew McCall, was third on the list with an annual salary of about $850,000. The highest-paid non-UMass employee was Chief Medical Examiner Mindy Hull. She came in 31st on the list, making just over $395,000 a year.
The entire state payroll was $8.2 billion in 2020. The average state employee made a little more than $62,000.
Click here to see state payroll records from the comptroller’s office.