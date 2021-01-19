BOSTON (CBS) — The state is partnering with CVS Health and Walgreens to distribute the COVID vaccine, starting with eligible Phase One residents. Starting this week, 10,000 vaccine doses will be delivered to at least 15 pharmacies.
According to the Baker administration, Massachusetts is one of the first states to team up with retail pharmacies.
The locations are in Greenfield, Fall River, Salem, South Yarmouth, Pittsfield, Lee, Holden, Gardner, Hyannis, Mashpee, Somerset, Fairhaven, Haverhill, Saugus, and Danvers. They were picked because these areas currently have “less access to convenient vaccine sites,” the state said.
Eligible residents can book an appointment here.
About 40 vaccination sites will be added the week of Jan. 25 through this partnership and others, including Wegmans, Big Y, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford.