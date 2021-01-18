BOSTON (CBS) – A photographer in Revere is using his artistic talents to encourage people to wear a mask.
Brian Harkins is putting together a COVID-awareness art installation, calling it “Who I wear a mask for Revere.”
Harkins, known as the artist “Nyx Breen,” is asking residents to take a picture wearing a mask with the name of the person or people you’re wearing that mask for written on it.
His plan is to combine those pictures onto a 6 x 5 foot banner that will be put on display in the city.
“There had to be another way to give back and also allow people to be able to express themselves, rather than in a left or right political climate that we’re in,” said Harkins. “It’s not anything about your philosophy. It’s about who you love is what it comes down to.”
Harkins’ goal is to get pictures of 150-175 people on the banner.
He plans to leave space for people to take a selfie and add to it through social media to make this an interactive campaign.